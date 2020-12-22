The Trump presidency will be infamous for being the most corrupt and lethal administration in American history. Most knowledgeable scientists agree the devastation wrought by COVID-19 was avoidable, and occurred due to a lack of federal leadership.
Not just a lack of leadership, but a malicious campaign of misinformation that encouraged people to act in direct opposition to what the experts recommended. This horrific, inexplicable behavior has been seen in most of the Republican Party at large, which reflects a much greater pandemic of self-destructive, nihilistic cultism which refutes facts and reality, while eagerly consuming hateful, false and incendiary rhetoric to stave off their fears and feelings of powerlessness.
Tabloid news agencies like Fox know this is wrong, but won't give up the revenues harvested from the millions of wild-eyed viewers at home chanting "lock 'em up."
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was just pardoned for lying to the FBI, encouraged President Donald Trump to declare martial law and have another election. This is a blatant attempt of a treasonous coup détat, even after Trump's own attorney general said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
This country is being assailed by multiple sources who seek to maintain power through lies and conspiracy theories to promote hatred and violence toward anyone who disagrees with their delusional fantasies. Vladimir Putin couldn't be happier.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
