As we move through the impeachment and trial of President Donald Trump, his defenders are trying to make the case that the president is very concerned about corruption, that his conversations with the Ukrainian president were to ensure that American taxpayer dollars were not going to be wasted by systemic corruption.
This is hilarious. This is the man who ran a fake "university," and had to pay out $25 million to his defrauded students. He ran a fake "charitable foundation" that was finally shut down by court order. This is the man who routinely stiffed the contractors and workers on his building projects.
This is the man who used to kick off his campaign rallies by hawking his wines and steaks, who promotes his hotels and golf courses at every opportunity, who has put his own children to work in the White House.
His personal lawyer for the last 10 years is in prison. His former campaign manager is also in prison. His longtime friend and political adviser, Roger Stone, is awaiting sentencing; so is his first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who led chants of "Lock her up!" at his 2016 rallies.
His administration has been a revolving door of corruption and incompetence, with close to 80 appointees fired or resigned so far.
Donald Trump is worried about corruption? That's a good one, a real knee-slapper.
JOSEPH STEVENSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.