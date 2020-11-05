We Concerned Friends for Clatsop County have been asking the county leadership for the costs associated with the Resiliency Project since the county surveyor started walking on our properties this summer. We have been denied the answer.
Commissioner Pamela Wev says, that "putting a price tag on projects is always very difficult ... That it is virtually impossible to anticipate, almost in any point in time, what a project is going to cost until you are committed to it."
Is that what a property taxpayer wants to hear? We have asked for the number at this point in time. No answer. We citizens are entitled to know what budgetary numbers are being projected right now.
This is our hard-earned taxpayer money, not the commissioners' money. Concerned Friends for Clatsop County believe this leadership team is not being transparent on the funding issues.
MATHEW PARDES
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.