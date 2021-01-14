I want to give a public congratulations to one of Astoria's own.
Jordan Poyer has become a National Football League star. Now playing a multipositional defensive back for the Buffalo Bills, he continues to make me proud as a Marine in dress blues.
His character in whole has allowed his teammates to name him a captain of that defense. He is also one of the keys that has the Bills a winning football team again.
Thank you, Jordan, for showing all of us that greatness can even come out of Astoria.
TROY HASKELL
Astoria
Commented