We, the people, the eligible voters, get to pick our elected officials who run our government. Over 150 million people voted in this 2020 November election, the largest turnout ever in any election.
Every ballot should be counted. And, in every election, many votes continue to be counted for days after the election. There is nothing different this year other than there are more mail-in ballots because of COVID-19.
Some states allow for ballots to be received and counted after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Twenty-nine states have laws that allow military ballots to be received and counted after Election Day.
We can wait a few days to make sure that whoever wins, it is the result of a free and fair election, where every voice and vote has been heard and counted.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside
