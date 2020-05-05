A vote for John Toyooka is a vote to help our county recover. In our current economic crisis, John has the experience to make the kinds of decisions that will be required to help our local businesses to succeed. I cannot say that about his opponent, Sarah Nebeker.
I will vote for John not only because of his business skills, but because of his long-standing commitment in our community. He has served on the Providence Seaside Hospital Foundation board, and currently serves on the Clatsop Community College Foundation, where he is particularly focused on job skills training for students in order to prepare them for a career in our workforce. The students need him, and business owners need him.
Our county faces an uncertain future. We need stable elected officials who make good decisions for all of us, not just for special interests.
If he is elected, John will faithfully put our county first.
VICKY McGATH
Seaside
