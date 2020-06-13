Interesting photo in The Astorian on June 6 of a diverse group of mostly young people protesting against racial injustice in our country. They were being harassed and shouted at by large, white, male thugs.
I have never been more proud of the young people of our community, who are the future of our country. The Pledge of Allegiance states, "with liberty and justice for all." Thank you, young people, for your courage and leadership.
As someone recently said, "When the power of love overtakes the love of power, then we will have change!"
TED MESSING
Astoria
