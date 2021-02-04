Within a week after the Clatsop County commission sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown on behalf of bars and restaurants seeking reduction of our county's extreme risk COVID classification, we experienced 41 new cases in just three days.
The reduction the commission sought would allow reopening so that up to 50 people could be served indoors, fewer in smaller spaces. That many people in the same room — with masks being taken on and off to accommodate drinking and eating — seems risky, based on common sense. The commission's letter provided no scientific evidence to the contrary.
Certainly bars and restaurants have born the financial brunt of the virus' impact on the economy and the yo-yo effect of changing classification based on the data. But the safety measures they take, hand-washing, masks and social distancing, are not foolproof. In addition to these measures, the most highly effective measure that citizens can take against the virus is staying home.
None of the county leaders who wrote and supported the letter are trained epidemiologists. It would be better for them, and us, to be cooperative with the instructions of the governor and the epidemiologists and public health experts who advise her.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria