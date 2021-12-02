If The Astorian printed letters with bullet points, this would be a full-page letter with dozens of them, listing the benefits of the Biden administration’s economic policies and legislation.
Oregonians can applaud a growing economy, improved pay and job opportunities, and the Biden stimulus bill that has lifted the incomes of 3 million American children and their families out of poverty.
There will be billions of dollars over the next 10 years to strengthen the reliability and resilience of America’s power grid, expand internet broadband to rural areas, improve and maintain U.S. roads, bridges and passenger rail systems and invest in coastal restoration and forest management as part of climate change action, and more.
President Joe Biden is a steadying influence on our politics, and he and Congress are passing legislation to make lives better for all Americans.
We also applaud the steadfast focus of our members of Congress: Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden. These three Democrats have consistently voted for increasing opportunity, reducing inequality and creating a strong economic foundation for national unity.
They also recognize a healthy, sustainable economy depends on a strong democracy that allows and encourages everyone to vote.
Indivisible North Coast Oregon urges you to thank Wyden, Merkley and Bonamici for voting for a thriving future for Oregonians.
Thank them for supporting the Freedom to Vote Act, a comprehensive package of voting, redistricting and campaign finance reforms, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Their contact information is at incoregon.org