In regard to the food carts review, "13 food carts to try in Astoria this summer" (Coast Weekend, June 26), please get your facts straight and give credit where credit is due.
While Enola's Ship Out food cart is a nice tribute to the now closed Ship Inn restaurant, Enola was not the proprietress of the Ship Inn. The Ship Inn was the vision and creation of the late Fenton Stokeld and his wife, Jill Stokeld.
They moved from England, and brought with them the idea of serving English-style fish and chips here in Astoria. The Ship Inn was opened by the Stokelds on June 7, 1974, and was successful for 43 years, closing its doors on April 30, 2017 ("Ship Inn furls sails, closes galley," The Daily Astorian, April 18, 2017).
STACEY McKENNEY
Astoria
