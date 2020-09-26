After reading many articles about the inadequacy of online learning, I realized that there is a crisis in education that I can help solve.
Almost 40 years ago, I created Intel's first online learning application. Now there are thousands of corporate instructional designers who could work with teachers to help them transition from the classroom to online.
I am doing two things to help resolve this crisis: I am urging instructional designers around the country to contact school administrations to volunteer their help mentoring school teachers; and I've put together instructional materials that I'll begin presenting to teachers called "Creating Better Online Teaching."
School districts are struggling with funds, so these online seminars will be presented at no cost. My website is jumpingonline.org
MICK MORTLOCK
Astoria
