Voters in the upcoming November election have some critical choices. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt is the best choice for Oregon House District 32. Debbie will represent all of the people on the North Oregon Coast.
Her Republican opponent is heavily supported by large corporate dollars. Take time to learn more about which candidate will work for your values.
Boothe-Schmidt for House District 32. When you receive your ballot in the mail, be sure to vote, as if your life depends on it. It does.
BOB WESTERBERG
Astoria
