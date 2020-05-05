On May 19, we face a critical decision in our District 2 Clatsop County commission race. We face dire economic conditions that require strength, experience, acumen and leadership to protect our businesses and families.
John Toyooka, Clatsop Community College Foundation board member, Lum's Auto Center manager and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, possesses all of these attributes. He is uniquely positioned in our community to be ready on Day One to help us recover.
Sarah Nebeker cannot make these claims. A review of each candidate's statement in the online voters' pamphlet contrasts John's real world skills to Nebeker's platitudes that "lead from behind." Note John's substantive community endorsements. Nebeker has none.
Don't be fooled by the line items that Nebeker piled into her resume. Her most effective role seems to be that of a "Portland placeholder." Our county cannot recover if a leader's loyalty lies with an outside Portland agenda.
John's philosophies align with state Sen. Betsy Johnson's record. Nebeker refused to join a timber lawsuit that could have brought millions in revenue, per her "principles." How can she look anyone in the eye who has just lost their job or their business?
Municipal workers: Remember that your paychecks depend on local tax revenues.
No matter how you have voted in the past, this time, vote like your paycheck depends on it … because it does. Toyooka is the right person for right now.
CYNTHIA MALKOWSKI
Seaside
