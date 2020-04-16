During this trying time, it is even more critical that we have experienced and knowledgeable elected officials leading us out of this crisis. Coincidentally, we have a very important primary election coming up on May 19. Many of our local positions will be filled during this election, not in November, including two of our Clatsop County commissioners.
Please support Commissioner Sarah Nebeker. Representing much of Warrenton, Clatsop Plains, Gearhart and Seaside, Nebeker has been on the commission for eight years, in leadership positions the last two. Previously, she served on the Gearhart Planning Commission. Her priorities include:
• Make sound financial decisions to live within our budget while maintaining county services;
• Work with partners to grow living-wage jobs for coastal residents;
• Increase affordable and working-wage housing, and productively work with our homeless population; and
• Increase health, mental health and economic outcomes for our children and residents.
As a Clatsop County planning commissioner and 20-year coastal resident, I have witnessed Nebeker's commitment and professionalism as Clatsop County commissioner. I ask you to join me in supporting her reelection.
NADIA GARDNER
Arch Cape
