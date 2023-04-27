I am writing in support of a "yes" vote on Clatsop County Measure 4-221, which aims to protect rural residential zones and create sustainable communities. This measure is critical to protecting the limited supply of homes available for residents to buy and rent, and to prevent short-term rental business in rural residential areas.
Short-term rentals threaten the livability of our neighborhoods and change the character of our community. Unregulated short-term rentals in rural neighborhoods have already caused a significant impact, and the vast majority of these rentals are owned by real estate investors and corporations. This is unfair to residents who cannot find affordable homes to rent or buy.
Moreover, tourism accommodations in commercial areas can provide the same benefits as short-term rentals, without the negative impact on residential communities.
Here’s a win-win scenario if the measure were to pass. If all short-term rentals become long-term rentals or sell, it will fill the need for available housing for essential workers like nurses, teachers and other vital members of our community. Additionally, this will create sustainable communities and help local businesses thrive.
In conclusion, a "yes" vote is critical to protecting rural residential zones, ensuring sustainable communities and protecting the limited supply of homes available for residents to buy and rent. Please support this measure for the benefit of our community. Let neighborhoods be neighborhoods.