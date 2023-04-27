I am writing in support of a "yes" vote on Clatsop County Measure 4-221, which aims to protect rural residential zones and create sustainable communities. This measure is critical to protecting the limited supply of homes available for residents to buy and rent, and to prevent short-term rental business in rural residential areas.

Short-term rentals threaten the livability of our neighborhoods and change the character of our community. Unregulated short-term rentals in rural neighborhoods have already caused a significant impact, and the vast majority of these rentals are owned by real estate investors and corporations. This is unfair to residents who cannot find affordable homes to rent or buy.

