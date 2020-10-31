My son is a 2018 graduate of Seaside High School, and my daughter is a junior this year. I've been to exciting football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball and baseball games, band concerts that brought me to tears, and plays that made me laugh.
Seaside School District Measure 4-206 is a critical "yes" vote for your ballot this year if you, like me, love what our schools do. We must vote "yes" to continue opportunities necessary to produce well-rounded citizens.
Sure, not everyone is in band or choir, drama or athletics. But many are in at least one of those, or enjoy engaging with one of these options. And every student benefits from having a smaller class size (which they'll enjoy once they are able to be in class in school again).
This continuation of the local option levy keeps my tax bill the same as it was last year, and the year before, and the amount won't change for at least the next five years.
Please join me in voting "yes."
GAIL DUNDAS
Gearhart
