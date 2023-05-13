As we enter Mental Health Awareness Month this May, it's crucial to prioritize our own mental health and behavioral hygiene. We must also look out for our close friends and family members who may be struggling. Remember that you are not alone in your struggles, and there are resources available in our community to address mental health and substance use concerns.
Astoria and Clatsop County are fortunate to have a supportive community with resilient individuals, including law enforcement, firefighters, librarians, nurses and everyday citizens who help those in need during times of great difficulty. However, seeking professional help for mental health concerns does not necessarily mean following a traditional medical treatment plan. It's crucial to be active, direct and collaborative when working with health care providers, and consider exploring various self-care tactics beyond "traditional methods."
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency and needs immediate support, don't hesitate to call 988. Trained crisis workers are available to provide help 24 hours a day. This includes specialty and specific care tailored to individuals needs — including veterans.
Let's prioritize our mental health this month, and continue to support each other as a community.