As the city is debating the design of the proposed annex to the Owens-Adair apartment complex, I think we need to re-think the name itself. The apartments' namesake, Dr. Bethenia Owens-Adair, overcame significant odds to become one of Oregon's first female physicians with a medical degree, certainly an impressive achievement.
However, she was also the state's loudest voice in Oregon's eugenics movement, and her efforts enabled the passage of law that led to the forced sterilization of 2,648 Oregonians. This dark history of Oregon which was spearheaded by Owens-Adair, is not often spoken of, despite Gov. John Kitzhaber’s 2002 apology, with the last forced sterilization occurring in 1981.
Behind Owens-Adair's advocacy, the Oregon State Board of Eugenics was created, and targeted those felt to be unfit to procreate and forced sterilization surgery upon them against their will. Owens-Adair used theories partly constructed from genetics to control the reproductive health of citizens, targeting the disabled, the mentally ill, epileptics, criminals and homosexuals.
These practices used political power to prey on the vulnerable populations who lacked a voice. As a society, it is our ethical duty to protect the at-risk and those in need. There is a cruel irony in naming an apartment complex meant to serve at-risk populations after a person whose life work was to eliminate them.