I would imagine that in Clatsop County quite a few men and women served in Iraq. Those who did will remember the help and support given by the Kurds. Ten thousand of them died for us.
Now President Donald Trump, in his brilliance and humanity, has ordered our troops home, and the Kurds and their families, men, women and children are being murdered by the Turks.
This move is un-American and cruel. It is not the America I love. We are losing our souls.
Write to the president.
MARY TANGUAY WEBB
Astoria
