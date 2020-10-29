If you have already voted you don't need to read any further. Stop here, and go check out another letter. If you haven't voted yet, I invite you to continue.
It really doesn't matter what your favorite expression is, "on your marks, get set," "drivers, start your engines," "showtime," "now or never," "gut check," etc. Right now they all mean the same thing. It's time to exercise/defend our democracy the American way, by voting.
Oregon makes it easy as apple pie. Mail it in, or better yet, by this late date, drop it in one of Clatsop County's seven drop boxes. Call the county elections division at 503-325-8605 to find out their locations.
I believe the Founding Fathers had faith in the people when they set up this democracy — of the people, by the people and for the people — to be determined by the people voting. One person, one vote.
It was a radical idea then, it's still unique today, and while fragile, it's sure worth defending. Thomas Jefferson defined its fragility when he said that democracy will last as long as enough citizens care to defend it. True then, true today.
Since 1787, Americans have repeatedly stepped up to protect, defend and preserve our democracy. Now it's our turn.
Oh, all right, if you've already voted, and are still reading this letter, let's all say one more expression together, "talkin's done, time to answer the bell," by voting. The deadline is Nov. 3.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
