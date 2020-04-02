President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a new official task force with the power to strip citizenship from naturalized citizens (nyti.ms/2y9cKiF) — with very little pretext — is about creating a culture of fear and demonizing new immigrants for political gain. It's about sending the message that there is no safe harbor in this country for people who are brown or poor.
Many families came to this country seeking safety and a better life. Some arrived penniless. Many were refugees. They helped to build this country, and contributed to our communities and culture. Our newly arrived immigrant neighbors still do.
It's time for us to stand together and demand an end to President Trump's latest subversion of the U.S. Department of Justice. Our immigration policies should reflect the values of a nation of immigrants.
MONICA PEARSON
Astoria
