The "Lean in … potholes" letter to the editor on Nov. 21 left me curious.
I love that The Astorian prints diverse opinions, especially when they break my previous assumptions. I personally love the wide range of colors Astoria's businesses and residential areas sport. It's one of the things that makes our town unique.
Whether we like it or not, tourism is important to our town's economy, and standing out from other seaside destinations is beneficial. But I respect that not everyone feels this way, as this letter reminded me.
I admire the effort the owners of the Odd Fellows Building went to in cultivating public opinion through online voting when they won grant money to repaint their building. Purple wasn’t my vote, but I think it looks great — anything was better than the awful Band-Aid color it was before.
Video Horizons might have benefited from this strategy, as I agree that their color scheme isn't as aesthetically pleasing as the rest of the block on Duane Street.
Is there an accessible way to gain community opinion and support when privately owned businesses make changes to their building facades? Should they bother? I don't know the answer, but in my opinion, any paint job is better than a derelict beige, white or off-white one.
ANDREA McDERMED
Astoria
