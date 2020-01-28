Remember when President Donald Trump said: "Trade wars are good, and easy to win"?
In the story "Log exporter wants out of Port" (The Astorian, Jan. 16), the opening sentence of the second paragraph said: "The company's log exports have evaporated amid a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China."
As our Republican president continues to demonstrate his breathtaking ignorance of how the world's economy works, other countries have rushed to fill the orders his trade wars have lost.
Northwest soybean farmers are watching Brazil gobble up the business they once enjoyed with China. Russia has stepped in to satisfy the Chinese hunger for Oregon wheat. The timber industry is watching Russia and other countries fill the orders Northwest forests used to fill.
With each lost order, ancillary jobs are lost. The truckers, dock workers and others who once moved, stored and processed those goods are left idle. The guy who made the farm machinery that now rusts in a storage yard due to lack of sales is seeing his job go away.
Much, possibly most, of that business will be lost forever. What is regained will come at the expense of lower margins, meaning continued job, wage and benefit cuts.
I'm curious. Will #TimberUnity try to get the guy responsible for their job losses out of office? Will American farmers happily cash their bailout checks while ironically blaming socialism for their problems? Will blue-collar Republicans ever stop voting against their own interests?
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart
