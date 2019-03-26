On March 22, we just happened to look out our front window to see a Pacific Power employee on our property photographing our electric meter. We asked what was going on, and learned that he had a problem installing a new digital meter. Our existing electric meter, which is the property of Pacific Power, even though on our property and easily readable, is "inaccessible."
This was news to us — we were never aware of interfering with Pacific Power rights. He told us we would have to rebuild the wall housing "their" meter, at our expense, to assure accessibility.
During our 2018 home remodel, Pacific Power directed us, and our electrician, as a requirement for the electrical permit, to relocate this new meter to the location in question today.
When we questioned the Pacific Power employee's demands, we were told we would receive a letter demanding 30-day compliance for "accessibility" or suffer termination of our electric power.
As responsible Pacific Power customers for 20-plus years, we were taken aback by the callous, detached (while polite) attitude the employee demonstrated; as it always flows downhill in the corporate culture. We did nothing wrong building our wall, only trying to minimize the presence of an ugly power meter near our front door.
We question why Pacific Power did not mention the plans for new digital meters during our remodel. We are sure they knew the upgrade was imminent several years ago.
It appears Pacific Power customers, who pay their bills, are, sadly, not very important any more.
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
