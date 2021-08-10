Letter: Daily assault Aug 10, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Are you troubled that a violent mob tried to stop Congress from performing its constitutional duty of counting the electoral votes on Jan. 6?Alarmed that an ex-president continues to lie, declaring without any evidence that he won an election he lost by seven million votes?Concerned that Republican-led states are changing laws to make it more difficult for citizens to vote, claiming to prevent fraud, where no fraud has been shown to exist?Feeling unnerved those same states are also making laws that will give oversight and certification of ballots to partisan political parties, taking that power away from independent civil servants?Are you perhaps angry, distraught or fearful that our most fundamental democratic institution of free and fair elections, and the peaceful transfer of power, is under daily assault?Well, there is something you can do, and it will take less than five minutes of your time. Call Sen. Jeff Merkley, and thank him for being a lead sponsor of S.1, the For the People Act.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterThis Senate bill sets federal guidelines across the land to protect voting rights, enhance voting security, end gerrymandering, address dark money in politics and enforce ethics laws.Then call Sen. Ron Wyden and make sure he, too, knows you support S.1. They have to hear from us.Don't look back in four years and wonder, "what just happened?" We cannot allow our democracy to fall on our watch. Call your senators today.ERIC HALPERINGearhart Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Halperin Ron Wyden Gerrymandering Politics Parliament Jeff Merkley Vote Ethics Law Guideline Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEleventh virus death reported for county'I just sat in a chair outside my house and watched my house burn'Astoria police survey shows concerns about homelessnessCounty records 55 new virus cases over the weekendHistoric Gimre's Shoes changes handsVirus cases surge across OregonObituary: Flora Mae ChanDeaths: Aug. 5, 2021Deaths: Aug. 7, 2021Deaths: Aug. 3, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.