For many years we've seen aggrieved or injured citizens sue law enforcement agencies for violating their rights or the law. With the huge increase of so many more violent interactions documented on video the past three months between law enforcement, military and legally demonstrating citizens, I predict a flood of new lawsuits.
When any law enforcement department or government agency loses a judgment for legal or civil violations, the monetary fine assessed is not paid by the individual officer, who was hired, trained and supervised by government agencies.
I am damned tired of my taxes paying for the law enforcement and military agencies that violate legal and constitutional laws. When will this expensive, violent and dangerous cycle end?
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
