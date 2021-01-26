So, you've had a rough day at work, and you're ready to unwind. How about some exercise? A latte? A stiff drink? What about Facebook?
That's the ticket. It may not be Alice's Restaurant, but you can get anything you want. It's easy. Just turn your computer on. Then turn the switch off to the part of your brain that controls logic, reason and fact. Now you're ready.
Here's a sample of some posts to get you in the mood:
"Get your guns and line them up. Pence will be first."
"Influenza kills five times more people than COVID."
"If Biden gets elected, you'll never hear about the virus again."
Mark Zuckerberg has created the most dangerous drug on the planet. After all, fentanyl only kills the user.
The antidote only requires turning off the computer, and turning the switch in your brain back on. Most people won't do it. I understand. Reality is a bitter pill to swallow.
TIMOTHY BISH
Astoria