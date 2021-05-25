Conspiracy theorists and their absurd notions usually make entertaining letter writers. But when they go on and on about not having to vaccinate everyone, we have a dangerous situation here.
And one not simply promulgated by Tucker Carlson and the other willfully ignorant folks at Fox News. For the millionth time, the reason healthy, young people need to be vaccinated is so they don't inadvertently or innocently spread the virus to those at greatest risk.
It's not about how bulletproof you are. I have a colleague whose little girl has had multiple heart surgeries. She will never be able to get the vaccine. There are hundreds like her in our community.
If it's a choice between getting a shot for this little girl, or for not getting a shot for Carlson, I would hope the choice would be clear. You can always turn off Fox News. You can't turn off our common humanity.
JIM SPURR
Cannon Beach