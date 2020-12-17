Maybe the American people will look back on the past few years as our dark age. A time where rampant ignorance, anti-intellectualism, religious fervor and superstitious thinking, coupled with a pandemic, created a fairly miserable and uncertain existence for most.
The Dark Ages were brought about and sustained by people who were ignorant, fearful, impoverished and too disorganized to stand for what was right, and hence they lost the knowledge and potential their ancestors strove to obtain. They lived amongst the colossal ruins of their ancestors accomplishments, knowing little of the reasons for their failure.
It demonstrates how the lack of leadership and improper conduct of its citizenry can destroy a civilization. We, too, are at a crossroads. Do we pursue justice, moral, compassionate treatment of all, or allow ourselves to be manipulated by misinformation, greed and tribal rhetoric, which even now hurtles us towards implosion.
Truth matters, and using kinder language is crucial for survival. These are actually signs of wisdom and strength, rather than the simple-minded weakness our president would have you believe. Meanness can never be majestic or vital such as tolerance, respect and grace.
We praise those who unconditionally serve their fellow man, and yet some turn around and ridicule and mistreat those deemed less worthy because of their color, status or politics.
President Donald Trump is the king of cruelty, ridicule and now, purveyor of death to his own countrymen. What to do? It's not time for a revolution, but another renaissance.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
