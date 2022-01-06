Dec. 7, 1941. Sept. 11, 2001. Jan. 6, 2021. Days of infamy, during which our nation was attacked. The first by a foreign nation, the second by foreign terrorists, the last by domestic terrorists.
On Jan. 6, our unblemished record of a peaceful transfer of power was broken. A mob, gathered and incited by the former president and his associates, attempted to stop the certification of electoral votes by Congress.
In doing so, they violently attacked the police who were protecting the Capitol, and the lawmakers and employees therein, and they desecrated and vandalized the building itself. This was not a protest nor an expression of free speech. This was an assault on our democracy.
Donald Trump once famously said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and he wouldn’t lose any supporters. Why is that? Why would he not be held to account if he shot someone? Why would his supporters put him above the law?
The former president has fired a weapon not at an individual person, but at our most fundamental democratic institution, our electoral system. His baseless rants that the election was stolen are absolute fantasy.
Not a shred of tangible evidence has been found in any audit anywhere in the nation. Virtually every court presented with a case contesting the election has summarily thrown it out, and lawyers who have brought cases have been reprimanded and punished.
Jan. 6 was a tragic day. Let us honor it by holding those responsible to account.