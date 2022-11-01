This letter is addressed to those thinking about voting for Betsy Johnson. Betsy has been an advocate of the North Coast for a long time. She has helped many in the district solve problems with bureaucracy, and raised funds for our many nonprofits. I admire your loyalty and belief in her.

It has become very clear, though, that Betsy cannot win the governor's race, so you have a decision to make. A vote for Betsy can very well result in victory for the Republican candidate. Electing an anti-choice, climate change denying, National Rifle Association supporter who will channel public funds to private schools as our next governor scares the heck out of me. If it scares you, too, please don't vote for Johnson.

Tags