This letter is addressed to those thinking about voting for Betsy Johnson. Betsy has been an advocate of the North Coast for a long time. She has helped many in the district solve problems with bureaucracy, and raised funds for our many nonprofits. I admire your loyalty and belief in her.
It has become very clear, though, that Betsy cannot win the governor's race, so you have a decision to make. A vote for Betsy can very well result in victory for the Republican candidate. Electing an anti-choice, climate change denying, National Rifle Association supporter who will channel public funds to private schools as our next governor scares the heck out of me. If it scares you, too, please don't vote for Johnson.
Let’s give important legislative changes a chance to be fully tested. Funding for addiction services that resulted from Measure 110 have only just begun to hit the streets. Modifications of land use policies that will bring more affordable housing haven't had time to see footers laid or walls built. The long-term effects of the pandemic on Oregon public schools have been devastating, yet public schools have only been solidly funded for a short time.
If Christine Drazan becomes our governor, clean air and water regulations, and our commonsense gun safety measures, will be slashed. We will have to start all over to solve the problems facing us. So please, vote for Tina Kotek for governor.