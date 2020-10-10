Most Oregonians want good people, wisdom and integrity in government. Local voters have an unprecedented opportunity to defend our democracy in November’s election.
We can vote for candidates who back policies to benefit all Oregonians, not just wealthy campaign donors and corporations. We can support public safety, the rule of law and economic and social justice.
These are Indivisible North Coast Oregon's endorsements:
• Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president. Vote for democracy, and to restore dignity and decency to American leadership. The only possible winners in this election are President Donald Trump or Biden. If you don't vote for Biden, you are helping Trump.
• Debbie Boothe-Schmidt for state representative. A Clatsop County resident, Debbie advocates for public education, increased internet access and other services in rural areas and climate legislation.
• Shemia Fagan for Oregon Secretary of State. Shemia will protect Oregon's vote by mail and voter registration systems.
• Reelect Sen. Jeff Merkley, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Treasurer Tobias Read.
• Vote "no" on Measure 4-205. This measure would prohibit the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office from enforcing common sense gun laws that the majority of Americans support.
• Vote "yes" on ballot Measure 107 to allow laws about political campaign contributions and expenditures. Indivisible North Coast Oregon didn't study the other ballot measures.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Postmarks don't count. Ballot drop box locations and other information are at co.clatsop.or.us
Thank you for being a voter.
LAURIE CAPLAN
Chairwoman, Indivisible North Coast Oregon
