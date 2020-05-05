Reelect Sarah Nebeker, Clatsop County commissioner, District 2.
During this time of crisis, Clatsop County voters deserve county commissioners willing to engage across jurisdictional boundaries, and beyond special interests, to hammer out agreements that benefit the public at large.
Crisis reveals character, and the turmoil created by this pandemic has revealed Nebeker's ability to be decisive yet collaborative. Despite being buffeted with criticism and angry voices, she continues to be caring and empathetic, staying engaged, focused and professional.
Unless voters are very watchful, a leadership vacuum will be filled by those supported by, and intent on, a single issue, to the detriment of the greater good.
Her pragmatic and thorough examination of issues and options is ignored by a few, yet her willingness to find long-term economic and social benefit for county residents is admired by many.
Crisis management is serious business, and retaining experienced leadership to navigate the uncertainty and tight economic times ahead for families and business is essential.
I invite you to join me in reelecting Commissioner Nebeker to the Clatsop County commission, representing District 2.
KYLE K. WALKER
Warrenton
