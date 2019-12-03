Clatsop County voters should decline to sign the petition that would force a recall vote on Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell. A recall will be expensive, and if it succeeds it will result in a representative appointed by county commissioners — we won't get to vote on the replacement. And Mitchell doesn't deserve a recall.
Recalls should be used to remove corrupt officials. No matter what you think about her voting record, Tiffiny Mitchell has honorably served our community. She's always been accessible to her constituents, and upfront and honest about where she stands. Even the organizers of this recall cannot point to a single instance of corruption or illegal activity by Rep Mitchell.
Voters should recognize that signing the recall petition could cost all of us a lot of money. More than $50,000 of our tax dollars would have to be diverted to pay for a special election.
If the expensive recall effort succeeds, there won't be another vote for a replacement. Instead, county commissioners — not voters — will decide and pick our next state representative.
No matter how you feel about Tiffiny Mitchell's votes, she was elected by the people of the North Coast, and this recall will circumvent the will of the voters and take our choice away.
SCOTT LEE
Astoria
