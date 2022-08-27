My wife and I are writing in support of Melissa Busch’s candidacy for state senator in our district. We are grateful to have such a dedicated person to run for office, especially since she’s a working mother who cares enough about the issues to sacrifice time that could be spent with her family.

As a professional in the health care field, Melissa has been affected by the pandemic in ways that many of us have not. As a nurse, she had to deal with unimaginable situations complicated by COVID-19. She has seen the weaknesses in our health care system, and is ready to address them as our senator.

