My wife and I are writing in support of Melissa Busch’s candidacy for state senator in our district. We are grateful to have such a dedicated person to run for office, especially since she’s a working mother who cares enough about the issues to sacrifice time that could be spent with her family.
As a professional in the health care field, Melissa has been affected by the pandemic in ways that many of us have not. As a nurse, she had to deal with unimaginable situations complicated by COVID-19. She has seen the weaknesses in our health care system, and is ready to address them as our senator.
Her experience in this field has given her insight far above what her Republican opponent might have. She will also be an advocate for abortion rights, which her opponent opposes.
As a working mother, Melissa knows about the child care desert that we live in. Working families are struggling with affordable and safe options for their children. An elected senator, Busch will give her full attention to this, and other issues, that families are dealing with including elder care problems that she sees in her job as a home health nurse.
As former educators with grandchildren in public schools in Astoria, my wife and I are very concerned about getting schools back on track in the wake of the pandemic. Melissa will be a strong supporter of teachers, schools and students readjusting to being in school daily.