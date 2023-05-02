I support my husband, Robert Stevens, in his campaign for reelection.

Robert (we all call him Steve) and I have been married for 37 years. I am proud of his career in the U.S. Coast Guard. During his service as a sailor, he commanded two ships and a squadron of ships. He reached the rank of captain. I saw firsthand the kind of leadership, honesty and integrity he has in his daily life. It is worthy of note that he commanded the cutter Resolute, homeported in Astoria, and served on board for four years. We have a home in Warrenton.

