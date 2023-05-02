I support my husband, Robert Stevens, in his campaign for reelection.
Robert (we all call him Steve) and I have been married for 37 years. I am proud of his career in the U.S. Coast Guard. During his service as a sailor, he commanded two ships and a squadron of ships. He reached the rank of captain. I saw firsthand the kind of leadership, honesty and integrity he has in his daily life. It is worthy of note that he commanded the cutter Resolute, homeported in Astoria, and served on board for four years. We have a home in Warrenton.
I can tell you, he is dedicated to his work. He studies before each Port Commission meeting, and he visits the Port offices frequently, sometimes three or four days a week.
I respect his quiet manner and the way he sticks to his principles of public service he learned in the Coast Guard, like dedication to duty and fairness. He is a consensus builder, always seeking agreement with his point of view, but willing to compromise while sticking to his principles.
He learned by example in the Coast Guard.
I was with him when he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. It was hard work, because he did it while still on active duty. He brings that kind of dedication to his tasks as a port commissioner.
He strives to return the Port of Astoria to a thriving institution, providing jobs and revenue by generating commerce and industry. He's got my vote!