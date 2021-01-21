The events that have taken place since the general election have made clear a deep divide in the country.
Not just in political associations, but the gap in data-driven information, scientific facts ignored, refusal to accept the rule of law, as well as the naked grab for power by politicians to remain in power, with complete disregard for the well-being of all citizens.
The political disregard of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for pandemic prevention are the cause of over 4,000 deaths per day.
The refusal to accept judgments by numerous courts at all levels to support the alleged vote counts are all clear indicators of low voter information. The seditious attacks on the Congress are extremely concerning, as it indicates radical movement based on unsupported conspiracy. Disregard for veterans and current members of the military is especially disgusting.
During the takeover of the Capitol, police officers were killed and beaten, including one traitor beating an officer with an American flag.
We no longer have an honest debate over political ideas. It's down to threatening those who disagree. We even had a proposal on the county ballot that attempted to usurp all federal, state and local gun laws.
If we expect to have a free and open society, we must have a better informed constituency.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria