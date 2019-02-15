The library director was not sure why the drag queen children's story hour "garnered so much negative attention this year" ("Drag Queen Story Hour proceeds in Astoria with community support," The Daily Astorian, Feb. 9).
Here's one possibility: In case it has been forgotten, there are some deep-seated religious beliefs that go back 4,000 years in the Judeo-Christian tradition. One of these beliefs is that sexual relations of any kind outside the bonds of traditional marriage is not God's idea of a good time.
It is noteworthy to recall that Hillary Clinton said, while campaigning for president of the U.S., that some "deep-seated cultural codes, religious beliefs and structural biases have to be changed" ("Hillary Clinton is a threat to religious liberty," The Washington Post, Oct. 13, 2016).
Starting with 3-year-olds is rather clever, don't you think?
JOE and JEAN HERMAN
Astoria
