From day one, President Donald Trump knew he needed to eliminate the alleged deep state system in the American government, because there were career workers experienced in how ethical and nonpartisan government is supposed to work, and they threatened the unethical processes he had in mind.
He embraces nepotism and cronyism for those who flatter him, and allows businesses to run in environmentally unsafe and unethical ways. I believe the stock market shot up so quickly because the mere possibility of Trump being elected would guarantee that decades of progress in holding businesses accountable would be eliminated. How can unethical practices ever benefit society?
Frankly, I want career government workers who are experienced and well-trained in how constitutional guidelines are to be followed in effectuating any president's agenda. If not, then I want that government worker to have the freedom to step forward and call out any official, Democrat or Republican, to be held accountable and immediately punished for any malfeasance.
This is where our current government has utterly failed. We need committed and patriotic career government workers with enough integrity and knowledge to go about their jobs in a fair and nonpartisan manner. Good accountants don't depend on your religious beliefs to do your tax returns, just as any political party should know how to function within a government meant to serve all its people, not just a few.
Some congressmen have forgotten that our government requires checks and balances to facilitate ethical conduct and fair representation through compromise.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
