I hope the voters in Ward 2 will support Floyd Holcom, and those in Ward 4, Tom Hilton. Both of these candidates come from multigenerational Astoria families with deep ties to the fishing and labor communities.
Both have established successful local businesses, giving them the necessary insight into modern day challenges in that realm. Growing up here, they understand what makes, and will keep, Astoria attractive.
I personally observed Floyd at scores of Port of Astoria meetings. Almost never have I seen someone so well prepared. I know he personally read back through the entire meeting minutes of the Port's 100-year history, just to gain perspective and examine what did and didn't work. Please vote early if possible.
CHRIS CONNAWAY
Astoria
