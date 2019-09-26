I'm retired, so I have Medicare and a supplemental insurance. I pay $300 a month, and when I need services they are covered, with the exception of dental care. It is a secure feeling that sickness will not put me in bankruptcy. I can keep myself healthy with sensible medical attention. That is democratic socialism with a for-profit insurance policy add on.
I have a 23-year-old acquaintance who has a job, but no insurance. She has no general doctor, and had to go to urgent care when an infection went really bad, ended up in the hospital, and has big debt she cannot pay. Then she took a fall, rupturing discs, and has no money to go to a doctor.
What kind of society are we that turns away from its citizens? Urgent care, emergency room service, is no way to have a healthy population. Besides, it is outlandishly expensive.
We are the only nation that now puts the dollar above a person. Those who claim that socialism is bad must be super rich. I attribute my ability to have a small Social Security benefit with Medicare — as a result of working and paying into a retirement program — as good democratic socialism.
Please know that democratic socialism means that the whole agree to combine resources to insure we all have schools, roads, protection and health care. Democratic capitalism is profit, competition and growth within governed rules for companies. We need both.
Please quit denying all the great benefits derived from the economics of socialism. When 1% of our population has more than 50% of this country’s wealth, both economic systems are in deep trouble.
SARA MEYER
Astoria
