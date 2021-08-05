I can't put into words how deeply disappointed I am with what has shaped up since President Barack Obama began his two-term residency at the White House. Racism was almost a syndrome of the past; now it is a major political ploy for the Democrat leadership.
It is a divide-and-conquer effort, being financed in large by the ridiculously rich oligarchs here, and in Europe, to change the shape of life as we know it — the life our generation grew up loving.
The pandemic furthered their cause to control the populations of the West and in Europe. They truly do not want the pandemic to go away! Now President Joe Biden is describing our compliance as a "patriotic duty," bouncing the rules around like a tennis ball.
However, my primary complaint is against our feckless Republican Party. They simply do not know how to take a stand for our Constitution and represent the people who pay them. The Democrat Party and the oligarchs have enriched them to the point where they don't want to give it up.
There are some hardworking Republicans who are trying to preserve our liberties, but I do declare, a good half of our representatives are no more than dead weight.
President Donald Trump was a bull in a china shop, but he inspired millions of Americans to vote for our right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the freedoms granted to us by our creator.
Yes! The U.S. is in serious trouble. We need leadership capable of guiding us.