As grandparents of three children attending public schools in Clatsop County, we were relieved to see our state require COVID vaccines of all school personnel. Our grandson is 12 and is already vaccinated, but his two younger sisters do not yet have that choice. The delta variant is attacking young children more than the original COVID, with disastrous and often lethal outcomes.
We were deeply disappointed to read a letter from county Commissioner Courtney Bangs to Gov. Kate Brown objecting to vaccines for school support staff, custodians, bus drivers and teachers’ aides. The commissioner stated, “we need to reject the type of overarching mandates that will eventually do more harm than good.”
Commissioner Bangs repeatedly refers to personal rights and freedom. As our parents and all civics classes teach, the other side of that coin is responsibility. We believe that in a just society, personal rights take second place to the safety of our neighbors and our community — especially children.
When our granddaughters get on the bus in September, we do not want them to stand in the driveway and ask their driver: Are you fully vaccinated or are you asserting your personal rights?
Thank you, Gov. Brown, for following the science and the recommendations of the medical professionals. Thank you for supporting in-person learning and doing everything you can to keep the children of our communities safe while they attend public school.