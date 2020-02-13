I am deeply disturbed that Channel 60, MSNBC, is missing in the TV Guide in our very own The Astorian newspaper. I went to the TV Guide to check scheduling and there is no Channel 60 listing.
Does this represent some kind of bias against this extremely good news channel?
MONICA TAYLOR
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.