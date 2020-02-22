Open Letter to state Sen. Betsy Johnson: My wife, Cheryl, and I attended the Knappa Foundation dinner and auction this year as usual. Cheryl started her Oregon teaching career at Hilda Lahti Elementary School, and our son and daughter attended Knappa schools. We enjoy connecting with old friends, and I am always glad to donate one of my steel fish to the auction.
We were, however, deeply saddened by your very critical remarks about what state government is doing to blue-collar workers in rural Oregon. I have been a blue-collar worker all my life, and an Oregonian since 1973. We have a deepening problem with climate change that we all need to work together to solve.
The tone of your speech at the dinner only served to fan the flames of a supposed divide between rural and urban people in our state. Instead of asking people to stand up and "show Salem that rural workers are not going to take it anymore," a better question would have been: "How many people want a sustainable, healthy world for our children and grandchildren?"
Climate change with serious consequences is already here, and is only going to get worse without action on our part.
We need leaders who help solve problems and call on us to work together for solutions. We do not need elected officials who throw gasoline on the fires of divisiveness.
TED MESSING
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.