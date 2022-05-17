Homelessness is a consequence, not a cause. Over the last several years I have been deeply troubled by actions and comments from many citizens on a host of issues, including the homeless population.
In 1948, the U.S. signed an agreement with the United Nations indicating housing as a right under Resolution 217 A. The U.S. has not lived up to their agreement.
There are many reasons people become homeless: Mental health, drug abuse, criminal history, divorce, low income, high debt, monopolies and market manipulation (these are the causes), and we have done a really poor job addressing them.
Finland has a policy called "Housing First," and since initiating it, they have reduced the numbers of their homeless population substantially. It's based on getting people into a stable housing situation, then addressing the cause; it appears to work.
Before someone should be recalled based on a decision to provide a homeless area, you might want to know, it's illegal to criminalize homelessness.
In a federal court ruling, criminally punishing homeless people for sleeping on the street when they have nowhere else to go is inhumane. It was found to violate the Eighth Amendment.
The U.N. 1948 resolution and the federal court ruling are requiring cities across the nation to find solutions for the problem by providing houses, and camps, during certain hours, times and locations.