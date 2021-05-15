Did you know that there are two ways of adding amendments to our U.S. Constitution under Article V?
One: Three-fourths of the state legislatures, and two-thirds of both houses of Congress, agree to it. This is the only way used in the past.
Two: Three-fourths of the state legislatures call for an Article V constitutional convention. Some state legislatures have called for an Article V Constitutional Convention as far back as the 1700s and 1800s. Oregon is one of these states. These resolutions are still on the books.
The danger of an Article V convention is that there are no regulations as to how delegates are to be chosen. There are no limits to the power of an Article V convention to add amendments, or even to rewrite the Constitution.
In recent years, a group of the super-wealthy have been working behind the scenes to get more and more state legislatures to call for an Article V constitutional convention. They only need six more states. They hope to rewrite the Constitution in their favor.
Common Cause is the only bipartisan grassroots citizens lobby that is working to prevent this, by warning state legislatures of the dangers.
Common Cause is also working to get Oregon, Washington state, Illinois and New York to rescind their outdated resolutions.
To find out more about this, and what you can do to help, visit defendourconstitution.org
CAROLYN GEIGER
Warrenton