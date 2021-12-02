The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will end partisan gerrymandering and ensure more fair, transparent and nonpartisan maps. We need federal reform to ensure we have fair maps nationwide.
The Freedom to Vote Act is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color.
Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections.
Did you know the modern-day filibuster took root during the Jim Crow era, when racist Southern senators used it to delay passage of important civil rights legislation? If we reform Senate rules, and fix the filibuster, we have a real chance at protecting the freedom to vote and getting big money out of politics.
We need legislation that will include immigration reform, gun safety, raise the minimum wage, take action on climate change, provide police accountability and eliminate racial injustice.
We are lucky to live in Oregon, with mail-in ballots, and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who have shown they will work for us! Please, don’t take your right to vote for granted.