When the North Coast Auto building suddenly disappeared recently, and opened the view to our lovingly-restored train station, I was thrilled, but immediately tempered my excitement with the thought that it would surely be replaced by another business blocking the view.
Therefore I was delighted to read that the Columbia River Maritime Museum has purchased the property and plans to install a small park with a sailing pond ("Grant money will help build Maritime Museum pond," The Daily Astorian, April 16).
As a child I never had access to a sailing pond, but I read books like "Stuart Little" and others that described them, and made every kid want to make a boat and launch it. There is a famous one in New York City where Stuart nearly drowned, and many others around the country. In Astoria, flat ground is at a premium, and to devote a piece of it for project like this says a lot to me about our town.
My only caveat would be that this pond would sit very close to a busy roadway, I have some concern about safety and noise. I would be inclined to locate the pond just to the west of the train station, a section of the museum's vast parking lot that is seldom, if ever, used, looking out on the river where bigger boats pass to and fro all day.
In any case, I'm happy that our historic train station now stands revealed, and that our children will have a chance to sail their own boats down by the river.
JOSEPH STEVENSON
Astoria
