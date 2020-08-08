Delusion is believing something that's false in spite of indisputable evidence to the contrary. President Donald Trump's incessant claim that we would have way fewer COVID-19 cases if we just didn't test so much is a perfect example, among many that he exhibits every day.
It's like saying you only have five fingers, if you just don’t look at your other hand. Keep it in your pocket, maybe. Those cases — and fingers — exist, folks, whether or not we look at them.
And continuing to support him and his presidency is just as deluded. We’re lucky to have survived it as well as we have, so far. Allowing it to continue is intolerable.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.